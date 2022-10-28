Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 79,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,502. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

