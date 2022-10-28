Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,949 shares of company stock worth $837,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

