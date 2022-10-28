Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $837,111. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

