Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.81

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.81 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 141641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

