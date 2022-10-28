Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 21,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE PLD traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,725. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
