Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 21,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,725. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

