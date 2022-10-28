Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $105.12 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $105.12 million and approximately $164,438.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00026961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing."

