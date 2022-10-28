ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Lessened by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. 440,916 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55.

