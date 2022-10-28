ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.69. 1,920,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,019,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

