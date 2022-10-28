ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €6.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €6.90 ($7.04) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday.

PSM stock traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €7.14 ($7.29). The stock had a trading volume of 664,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.76. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of €15.55 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

