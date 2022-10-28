ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €7.00 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.14) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 1.5 %

PSM traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €7.14 ($7.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.34 and its 200-day moving average is €8.76. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($15.87).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

