Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PB opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

