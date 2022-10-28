Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,902.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $3,902.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

