Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $4,425.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.56 or 0.30771021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012020 BTC.
About Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
