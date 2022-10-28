PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 1.5% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

