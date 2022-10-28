Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $126.03 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.5079493 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $44,566,332.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

