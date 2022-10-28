Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter.
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.28. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
