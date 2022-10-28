Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

