Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $24.50 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.