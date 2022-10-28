Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

NYSE:EL opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

