Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $28.23 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

