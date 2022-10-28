Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.24.

Shares of BIIB opened at $277.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.76. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

