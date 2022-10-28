Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Barrington Research

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DORM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 126.9% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 227,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

