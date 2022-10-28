Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Issued By KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 79.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ZWS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

