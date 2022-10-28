Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.06 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

