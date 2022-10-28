Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.
SITE Centers Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
