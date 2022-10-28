Qtum (QTUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.76 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $302.07 million and approximately $44.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.37 or 0.07552279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00088994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,388,983 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

