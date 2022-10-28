QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

