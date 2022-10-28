QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.40 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $98.40 million and approximately $141,346.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012668 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $141,710.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

