Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 2,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,000. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
