Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTNT. BTIG Research cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.