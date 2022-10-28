Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Short Interest Update

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rafina Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Rafina Innovations stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,301. Rafina Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. It operates through two segments, Clinics and Technology. The company also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

