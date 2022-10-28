Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $57.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of RPD opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 93,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

