Raymond James Cuts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $16.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,834,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 51.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 244,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 82,847 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 111.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

