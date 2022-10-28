Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.81. 114,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,163. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

