Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

