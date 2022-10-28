Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,200 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT traded up GBX 106 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,698 ($68.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,344. The stock has a market cap of £40.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,315.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,205.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,253.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46).

Insider Activity

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.