Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Red Pine Exploration Trading Down 7.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$26.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
