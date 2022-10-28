Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires 152 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 277,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

