Redwood Financial Network Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.07. 38,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,356. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

