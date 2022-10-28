Redwood Financial Network Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 126,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,118. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

