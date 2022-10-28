Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 112 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. 443,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

