Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 20,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,488. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

