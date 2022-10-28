Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 800,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,014,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $266.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

