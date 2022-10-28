Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.42

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.42 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 21,715 shares changing hands.

Redx Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £182.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

