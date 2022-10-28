ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Up 21.4%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 88,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 70,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

