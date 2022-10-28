Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,256. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

