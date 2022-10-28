renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $73.76 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $73.76 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $20,605.13 or 0.99998643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.92 or 0.30910233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012072 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

