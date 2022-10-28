Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 11.4 %

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.48.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.44. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.