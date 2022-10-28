Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

PII stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

