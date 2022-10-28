Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

PNR stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

