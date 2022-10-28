Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (AAL, BIIB, BYIT, CCR, CRLBF, CURLF, CWK, GTBIF, HTG, INCH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 28th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.77) target price on the stock.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$49.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$61.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

