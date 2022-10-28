Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (AAL, BIIB, BYIT, CCR, CRLBF, CURLF, CWK, GTBIF, HTG, INCH)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 28th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.77) target price on the stock.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$49.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$61.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

